Southwest House of Representatives Caucus Mourns Hon Yomi Onanuga

SOUTHWEST CAUCUS MOURNS PASSING OF LEADER AND DEPUTY CHIEF WHIP, RT. HON. ADEWUNMI ORIYOMI ONANUGA, DESCRIBES HER AS A TRUE OMOLUABI AND EXEMPLARY LEGISLATO





The Southwest Caucus of the House of Representatives expresses profound grief over the untimely passing of Rt. Hon. Adewunmi Oriyomi Onanuga, who, until her demise, served as the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives. Representing the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State, she was not only our leader but also a source of immense pride for the entire legislature.

Rt. Hon. Onanuga was a graceful woman who defined the ethos of an Omoluabi - a person of integrity, humility, and honor. She was as humble and friendly as she was firm and disciplined, always ensuring decorum and order on the floor of the House while discharging her duties as Deputy Chief Whip. Her intellect, poise, leadership, and unwavering commitment to excellence earned her the admiration and respect of colleagues and constituents alike.

The Caucus acknowledges her pivotal role in legislative progress for the Southwest region. She was central to the unified push for the establishment of the Southwest Development Commission, demonstrating her strategic and visionary leadership. She also played a leading role in championing the interests of the Southwest in House leadership, ensuring the region's voice was both represented and respected.

Her tenure as Chairperson of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development during the 9th Assembly was marked by her tireless advocacy for policies that empowered women and advanced social welfare. She also had a stellar track record of service at the Sub-National level of government before being elected into office.

Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke said:

"As a colleague and friend, I will forever cherish the moments we shared on the floor and in caucus meetings. Her camaraderie, wise counsel, and infectious smile left an indelible mark on everyone she encountered. Her passion for good governance and commitment to her constituents were second to none. Her passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill."

The Southwest Caucus extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, the Government and People of Ogun State, and the entire membership of the National Assembly. As we mourn this irreplaceable loss, we celebrate the legacy of a remarkable woman who exemplified service, leadership, and grace.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.

Signed:

Rt. Hon. Dr. James Abiodun Faleke*

Chairman, Southwest Caucus

Hon. Taofeek Ajilesoro

Secretary, Southwest Caucus