Kinsmen Deny Newly Elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo President Senator Azuta-Mbata

The apex socio-cultural group of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, has withdrawn all honours, recognitions, and titles bestowed on Senator John Azuta-Mbata, the newly elected President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.





The decision was made due to Azuta-Mbata’s acceptance of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership role, which the Ikwerre leadership considers a sacrilege against Ikwerreland and its people.





The Ikwerre leadership has also barred Azuta-Mbata from participating in any activities in Ikwerre land, including meetings and political representation, starting from his hometown, Eneka Community in Apara Kingdom.





The drastic measure effectively describes Azuta-Mbata as a total stranger in Ikwerre land.





According to the President General of Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide, Eze Barr. Godspower Onuekwain, the disciplinary actions were taken because Azuta-Mbata decided to contest the Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidency, a role he eventually won.





The statement reads: “The Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization Worldwide, on behalf of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality in Rivers State, Nigeria, after a passionate and exhaustive review of the sacrilegious action of Senator John Azuta-Mbata, becoming the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, a socio-cultural organization of Igbo People of Nigeria, wish to state in no unambiguous and uncertain terms that;





“Senator John Azuta-Mbata has the inalienable right to belong to any association of his choice in Nigeria as enshrined in Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but by becoming the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, an exclusive organisation of Igbo people, he has willingly and freely renounced his membership and identity of Ikwerre people (Iwhuruohna).”





The statement noted that Senator Azuta-Mbata’s decision to contest and eventually emerge as the president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo was not the collective view, will, position, and thinking of the Eneka community, Apara Kingdom, and the entire Ikwerre ethnic nationality.





“Having freely taken a position to be an Igbo man and to occupy the position of President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, the Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide unreservedly and unequivocally disclaims and denounces his action; as such action is his private decision taken without the consent of his community, kingdom, and Iwhuruohna.





“As an Igbo man, he (Azuta-Mbata) is now seen, regarded, and declared as a stranger living in Ikwerre land. Therefore, he has been barred from participating in any Iwhuruohna gathering, meetings, or political representation starting from his Eneka Community, Apara Kingdom, and Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide.





“All awards, honours, and titles bestowed on him by any organization in Ikwerre are hereby withdrawn.





"We call on the international community, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, HRM Eze A. A. Worlu-Wodo DSSRS, JP, Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, and all lovers of Iwhuruohna that Senator John Azuta Mbata has ceased to represent, speak, and act on behalf of Ikwerre Ethnic Nationality."