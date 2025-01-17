Edo Election Tribunal Admits PDP And Ighodalo's Documentary Evidence

The Edo Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has today Friday, January 17th 2025 admitted in evidence all documentary evidence tendered by Edo PDP Governorship Candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo in support of his petition challenging INEC's declaration of Senator Monday Okpebholo as Governor of Edo State.





At the resumed hearing of Ighodalo's petition marked EPT/ED/GOV/02/2024, the Court admitted all 1004 Documentary evidence tendered by the Petitioners inspite of the objections raised by counsels to the respondents INEC and Monday Okpebholo respectively.





The documentary evidence admitted include Certified True Copies(CTC) of INEC declaration of results forms EC8A-E and LGA summary of results used for the conduct of the September 21st 2024 Governorship Election in Edo State.





Moving the application for the admission of the evidence, Lead Counsel to the petitioner, Ken Mozia(SAN) said the verification of the over 1004 documents have been duly done in the presence of the lawyers of the parties and the Registrar and therefore tendered them accordingly.





In their reaction, Counsels to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents, kanu Agabi (SAN), Onyechi Ikpeazu and VC Dewigwe objected to the tendering of the documents but the Court admitted the evidence in favour of the Petitioners.





With this development, the coast is now clear for the Petitioners Dr. Ighodalo and PDP to proceed to lead oral evidence in support of their case.