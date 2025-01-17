Court Dismiss Suit By 20 Pro Wike Ex LGA Chairmen

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit instituted by 20 pro Wike former Rivers LGA Chairmen

This was a post in the judgement as posted by Governor Sim Fubara’s Chief Of Staff Ehie Edison

SUIT No.FHC/ABJ/ CS/537/2024- CHIDI J. LLOYD & 42 ORS v INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE & 12 ORS by Chidi J. Lloyd and 20 former Local Government Council chairmen in Rivers State filed on the 23rd day of April 2024 at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division, came to a crashing end today.

Chidi Lloyd and his co-travellers sought legal imprimateur for their continued pretensions as Local Government Council chairmen in spite of the fact that their 3 years tenure expired on the 16th of June 2024.

Their pretensions were anchored on the Local Government Amendment Law illegally passed by their fellow co-travellers in the Rivers State House of Assembly; Martin Chike Amaewhule, and his 26 FRIENDS, who automatically ceased to be members of RSHA by reason of their defection on the 11th day of December 2023.

Today, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court Abuja Division put a full stop to the pretensions by Chidi J. Lloyd and his 20 pretenders when he struck out their suit for want of locus standi.

His Lordship was emphatic that Chidi J. Lloyd and his 20 co-travellers ceased to be Local Government Council chairmen and thus have no rights whatsoever to protect