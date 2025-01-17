Breaking: Vandals Throw Aso Rock ,Other Parts Of Abuja Into Darkness





Vandals strike again, removes TCN underground cables

Transmission lines taking power to parts of Abuja have again been attacked by vandals. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday at the 132kv transmission line and underground cable transmitting bulk power to the 132kv Central Area transmission substation, Katampe, in the Central Area of Abuja.

This has affected supply of electricity to Maitama, Wuse and Garki. While lamenting the incrssant act of vandalism of power cables across the counry, the Transmission company of Nigeria (TCN) has dispatched a team of engineers to the site to ensure quick restoration of Power in the affected areas.

A statement by Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s GM, Public Affairs appealed to affected residents to bear with the transmission agency as efforts are in top gears to ensure repairs of the vandalized cables.

The Statement also revealed further that the incident affected 8 No distribution feeders feeding the Central Area are affected and over 60 percent of power supply to Abuja is involved.

“The vandalism of this critical transmission infrastructure is suspected to have been carried out by unknown persons around Menillum park axis of Abuja.

“The vandals carted away 40 meters of 1x500mm xlpe conductor on the 2No of 132kv transmission line

The incident has affected the power supply to Maitama, Wuse, Jabi, Lifecamp, Asokoro, Utako, Mabushi and part of Presidential Villa.

TCN engineers have been mobilized to the site to repair the vandalized cable.

“TCN enjoins all Nigerians to be vigilant to protect our transmission equipment”