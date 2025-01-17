Security Agencies Launch Offensive Against Insurgents, Criminals In Anambra





Over the last 48 hours, we have been inundated with viral videos and pictures of security agencies launching offensive attacks against insurgents and criminals in the state.





Citizen commentators online are lauding the security agencies and the Anambra state government for this. Many are saying that it’s better late than never.





The state House of Assembly this week passed the ANAMBRA STATE HOMELAND SECURITY LAW, 2025. A Law to provide for the maintenance of internal security and order in the State and to establish the Anambra State Agunechemba and for related matters. This law also gives legal teeth to the ‘Operation Udo Ga Achi’ security initiative announced earlier by Governor Charles Soludo.





A few days ago, I had written a scathing article wondering why the state government has not bothered to prioritize the troubling issue of insecurity in the state. I had argued that successes in infrastructural development and other sectors in the state by the government are being overshadowed by tales of kidnapping and other crimes.





While commending the state government and the security agencies for the actions of the last 24 hours, it is important to also reiterate that the momentum may be lost if the security agencies are not provided with the necessary resources to boost their morale and help them to combat with the threat of insecurity.





The state government may wish to also consider the complaints from serving police officers concerning the criminal justice system in the state.





I spent some time during the Christmas holidays with some serving Anti-Cult Police officers. They alleged that their biggest challenge is the threat posed by criminals who get sprung at the courts and end up again on the streets to taunt and threaten the officers.





Uche Nworah Ph.D