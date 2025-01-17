Breaking : Lagos Assembly Appoints New Principal Officers

The Lagos State House of Assembly has finalized the appointment of its principal officers, signaling a new chapter in the legislative body’s leadership. These appointments were confirmed during the Assembly's plenary session on Friday.

The newly appointed officers include:

Hon. Temitope Adedeji (Ifako Ijaiye 1) as Majority Leader

Hon Sanni Babatunde (Kosofe 1) as Chief Whip

Hon. Richard Kasumu (Ikeja 2) as Deputy Majority Leader

Hon. David Setonji (Badagry 2) as Deputy Chief Whip

The appointments come amidst significant leadership changes in the Assembly. Earlier in the week, the House impeached its former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, citing multiple statutory and financial violations. His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, a former Chief Whip and representative of Apapa Constituency 1, was sworn in as the new Speaker.

