Three Member Robbery Gang Arrested In Anambra With Stolen Vehicle

Operatives of the Special Anti Cultism Squad Enugwu Ukwu while on patrol in the morning of 15th January 2025 intercepted three Occupants of a black-coloured Lexus 330 SUV without a plate number at Kwata junction, Awka.

During interrogation by the Operatives, the suspects Ifesinachi Okonwko ‘M’ aged 22 years, Chisom Okafor ‘M’ aged 20 years and Oderah Ebenezer ‘M’ aged 20 years respectively confessed to having stolen the car at Isuaniocha Village, Awka North and are members of the same criminal gang terrorizing innocent citizens in Awka.

