Sen Mamora Declares Obasa's Removal As Lagos Assembly Speaker Constitutional

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Minister, Olorunnibe Mamora, has affirmed the constitutionality of the removal of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.





Mamora’s statement comes in response to Obasa’s claim that his impeachment was unconstitutional and did not follow due process. Addressing his supporters on Saturday, Obasa maintained that the allegations against him were unsubstantiated and emphasized his extensive experience as a six-time elected member since 2003.





Obasa was impeached on January 13, 2025, by 35 out of the 40 Assembly members over allegations of misconduct and mismanagement of funds. He was replaced by his former Deputy, Mojisola Lasbat-Meranda.





Mamora, who served as Lagos Assembly Speaker from 1999 to 2003 and held ministerial roles under President Muhammadu Buhari, explained the constitutional process of removing a Speaker.





“He who must come to equity must come with clean hands. That’s my position,” Mamora said, adding that the Constitution clearly distinguishes between impeachment and removal. “Impeachment connotes formal allegations of wrongdoing against a public officer, which must be substantiated before removal. However, the removal of a Speaker is straightforward and only requires a motion supported by two-thirds of the members.”





Mamora cited Section 92 of the Constitution, which states that a Speaker shall vacate their seat if a motion of removal is supported by not less than two-thirds of the House members. “The Constitution does not even require the allegations to be confronted or explained. It’s a simple process because the Speaker is just the first among equals,” he said.





Addressing Obasa’s impeachment, Mamora stated, “Obasa was impeached and removed because there was a presentation of allegations, as I watched on television. The House acted in consonance with Section 92 of the Constitution. Whether the allegations were true is for the Assembly members to determine, but the process was constitutional.”





Mamora also weighed in on reports of Obasa allegedly disrespecting the Governor of Lagos State. “If it is true that Obasa disrespected the office of the Governor, that would be unacceptable. The Governor is the chief executive and deserves respect from all quarters,” he said.





The former Minister clarified common misconceptions about the terms impeachment and removal, emphasizing that they are not synonymous. “There could be impeachment without removal. For instance, President Clinton was impeached but not removed. However, our Constitution focuses on removal, particularly for the Speaker, through a straightforward process requiring two-thirds support from the members,” he explained.





Mamora concluded by urging all parties to respect constitutional provisions and maintain decorum in their conduct. The Lagos State Assembly’s decision has continued to spark debates within political and social circles in the state.