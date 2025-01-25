Tanker Explosion Kills 15 In Enugu

About 15 people died in a fuel tanker explosion at Ugwu Onyeama, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, a few kilometres from the Enugu metropolis, on Saturday.

The explosion was said to have occurred around 11:30 am when a tanker laden with petrol exploded on the very busy road.

According to eyewitnesses, the effects of the explosion were very devastating as it destroyed many nearby vehicles and killed many.

The intensity of the fire was said to have hinged rescue efforts.

Victims who were reportedly burnt beyond recognition are believed to be occupants of the vehicles caught in the inferno.

The police and road safety authorities were yet to confirm the number of casualties or the cause of the explosion.



