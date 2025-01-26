Lagos Assembly Warns Obasa To Behave Or Face Consequences

The Lagos State House of Assembly has firmly reiterated its stance on the impeachment of its former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, warning him against actions that could destabilize the legislative body and disrupt peace in the state.





The Assembly’s warning follows Obasa’s comments on Saturday after his return from the United States, where he insisted that his removal as Speaker did not follow due process. Addressing his supporters, Obasa contested the validity of the impeachment decision.





In a strongly worded statement released on Saturday and signed by Ogundipe Olukayode on behalf of the Assembly, the lawmakers declared their unwavering support for the newly elected Speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, emphasizing that the decision to impeach Obasa on January 13 remains final.





“It is imperative to clarify that over two-thirds of the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are solidly united behind the new Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda. We stand by the decision taken to impeach Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa and we shall defend our position to the latter,” the statement read.





The lawmakers highlighted their constitutional right to remove principal officers, including the Speaker, stressing that the impeachment process adhered to all necessary statutory procedures.





“All members were elected from their various constituencies across the state, and we all have the inalienable rights under the necessary statutory orders to remove our principal officers, including the Speaker,” Olukayode stated.





The Assembly also criticized Obasa’s remarks as “uncalled for and unparliamentary,” urging him to embrace peace for the benefit of the state.





"I appeal to the former Speaker to toe the line of peace and harmony as being followed by others, as the current intransigent posture will heat the polity and not augur well. Any attempt to heat the polity will be resisted by the majority of distinguished members who unanimously elected Rt. Hon. Meranda," Olukayode warned.





The lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Assembly and ensuring peace across Lagos State. “Peace we want in Lagos, and peace we will achieve,” the statement concluded.





Obasa was impeached following allegations of misconduct and mismanagement. The Assembly's decision continues to garner support from its members and key stakeholders in the state.