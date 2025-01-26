Osun Court Fines Lady ₦150k For Failing To Visit Boyfriend After Receiving ₦3k Transport Fair

A Magistrate Court in Ilesa, Osun State, ordered Rhoda Adu to pay N150,000 as damages for failing to visit her boyfriend, Olapitan Sola, after receiving N3,000 for transportation.





Ms Rhoda switched off her phone and failed to show up after Mr Olapitan sent her transport fare to visit him.





Unable to contact Ms Adu after sending her transport fare, Mr Olapitan felt defrauded and emotionally distressed and reported the incident to the Ayeso Police Station.





Ms Rhoda was thereafter arrested and brought to the court where evidence of the incident was submitted which included the N3,000 transfer and WhatsApp messages between Mr Olapitan and Ms Adu.





Magistrate Akogun Oludare ruled that Mrs Adu must refund the N3,000 transport fare, pay N100,000 for breaching their agreement, and an additional N50,000 as special damages for causing Mr Olapitan emotional distress.





Also, the court noted that its ruling was intended to deter others from committing similar offences.