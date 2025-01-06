Sabi Lifestyle Kick-starts 2025 Energy Saving Challenge, Offers Tips To Crash Electricity Bills By 20 - 30%

Sabi EcoFusion, the Nigerian low energy budget advocates, have announced the launch of the 2025 edition of the Energy Saving Challenge, a 30-day campaign scheduled to run from January 11 to February 9, 2025.

The organisation in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos explained that “the main aim of the campaign is to empower subscribers with critical knowledge to drastically reduce their energy budget while at the same time contributing to fighting climate change.”

Speaking on the motivation and expected benefits from the campaign, SABI Lifestyle Founder, Engr. Odinakachi Umunna, said: “We are encouraged by the results of the premier campaign we undertook in 2024, which showed that there is a greater need to improve the energy saving culture of Nigerians. The hike in both electricity and gas tariff has made meeting basic energy needs out of the reach of the average Nigerian. And many are yet to make sustainability a habit. These inspired us to come up with an even better campaign on energy efficiency.

“Building on the lessons from 1.0, this edition will focus on deepening the impact by introducing new features like video explainers, a WhatsApp community and performance tracking”.

Engr. Umunna, an energy expert at Shell, explained that the 2025 SABI Lifestyle Energy Saving Challenge “will see participants receive simple, practical and effective daily tips to reduce energy waste and lower electricity bills by 20 - 30%. One call to action a day, for 30 days to get people into the habit of thinking about their environment in how they live their lives, while saving money at the same time. Sign up is free via

https://bit.ly/registersabi

