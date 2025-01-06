Edo's Paradigm Of Justice...By Thomas Peretu

Much as I try to draw away from the political circus in Edo State, the more I find myself revisiting the atrocious gambit playing out in that arena.





As a matter of fact, you cannot but be concerned about the manifest inanity and the obvious apprehension it has engendered. The political space in Edo is anything but toxic.





Remember, the controversial emergence of Senator Monday Okpebholo as governor leaves a sour taste in the tongue. His regime marked the beginning of decline. Unfortunately.





Though, barely three months on the throne, Senator Okpebholo is already exhibiting traits of an emperor despite his glaring deficies as a leader. They say he is not figure smart therefore, he would not help himself to the spoils of office. They say the state treasury is safe under his custody. How true? Time will tell.





So far, the governor's style of administration is underscored by impunity. He has derogated from the tenets of democracy while the rule of law, a cardinal principle of democracy is subjected to whims and caprice or outrightly abused---to the utter dismay of the citizens.





If anything, Edo is programmed, sadly, on a reverse mode. The gains of the past are being frittered away, mindlessly.





My interest here is purely altruistic: to ensure that the ideals of democracy are sacrosanct and at the same time the rule of law underpins every actions of government. As a proponent of democracy, I take this responsibility with all seriousness. To uphold its tenets and to defend its sanctity where necessary.





For those who may care. This is not saying that my state is exempt from this miasma. Or atrophy of rulership. I choose my words carefully and deliberately in the light of the realities around me. Indeed, Bayelsa State is, to be politically correct exemplary. And I am not being uncharitable here.





Bayelsa State is acutely hemorrhagic just as many other states in the country---no thanks to leadership deficiency syndrome (LDS]. We are very well blessed with a dysfunctional Government? How do you equate the state's monumental resources to level of development in the state? There's a mismatch to be sure. Something untoward is happening in my state. Definitely.





I make bold to aver with certitude that my state is unwell. And severely so on account of leadership delinquency and the abnegation of government responsibility to the people.





That's by the way. At the appropriate time, we shall address the issues confronting the growth and development of Bayelsa State including its leadership recruitment process.





Bayelsa State, the glory of all lands must not be allowed to suffer the casualty of a free fall like a rudderless ship.





Back to the subject at hand. I am still at a loss to decipher the uncomplimentary reasons why Senator Monday Okpebholo indulges in upsetting the apple cart? Only last month he made national headline with the suspension of the 18 local government chairmen. The act drew the ire of democrats and legal students. It was an unnecessary act of power play. A futile indulgence, if you ask me. These chairmen who were duly elected by the people of Edo State came under his hammer for nebulous reasons of gross misconduct. First, he was said to have written to the state assembly to initiate the process of suspending the chairmen citing the state local government law as the basis of their suspension. That law is at variance with the Nigerian constitution. The cpnstiturion is grundnorm and any other law that does not align with the grundnorm is the extent of its variation is null and void. You can't have two captains in a ship.





Earlier, the state High Court had given a landmark judgement that avering that the the governor has no locus or powers to suspend or remove the chairman from office. His powers as a governor is not absolute. They are therefore circumscribed by the relevant provisions of the constitution.





You'll recall that the Supreme Court last year granted the local governments in Nigeria fiscal autonomy. By implication, it means local governments are independent. Hence, state governors have no rights whatsoever to interfere in the management of 6he local governments. The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended stipulates the process of impeaching local government chairmen. That process is to be carried out by the elected councillors and not by the state assembly.





As a matter of fact, the Attorney-General of the Federation and chief law officer of the land has alluded to this position times without number. Yet, Senator Okpebholor went ahead to suspend the chairmen.





But that is not all, the chairmen are being threatened by armed thugs for daring to seek redress in the court of law. Most them have gone underground to avoid being maimed or killed.





In fact about two of the chairmen have been impeached by their councillors. To avoid being humiliated by the thugs, two of the chairmen have also decamped to All Progressives Congress, where the governor belongs. For safety.





The governor has also invited the EFCC to investigate the chairmen for corruption. That is ongoing too.





What baffles me is that the governor and his boys keep haunting the chairmen for no just cause. Is this not a typical case of witch hunting?





I think it is time President Tinubu intervenes in this matter before it gets out of hand. We already have an unpleasant situation playing out in Rivers State. We should not compound our democracy with multiple battle fronts. Senator Monday Okpebholo should be advised to thread with caution. He must allow the courts to determine the matter on its merit.

He should not engage in self-help by harrasing the elected officers. Hevshould not pick and chose court judgments to obey. That is outside his province as a governor. He should be told in clear terms that his actions may jeopardize our democratic practicee. It is therefore inimical and detrimental to the principles of democracy. Except he wants to derail the system.





The Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State must not be cowed by the intimidation of the chairmen. The party must be firm and resolute in ensuring that justice is done. And it is seen tobhave been done. They must follow through with all the legal processes. Leaving nothing to chance.





The rule of law must prevail in Edo State.





This is my take.

Thomas Peretu a social affairs commentator wrote in from Abuja