Breaking: Explosion Rocks Abuja School

Tragedy struck on Monday, January 6, 2025, when a suspected bomb explosion tore through an Islamiyyah school in Kuchibiyu Community, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing one student and injuring four others.

The explosion, which occurred around noon, sent shockwaves through the serene community, located about 42 kilometers from Abuja city center. Emergency services, including a police bomb disposal unit, swiftly responded to the scene, while the injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

A security source revealed that the student who died was allegedly carrying an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) when it detonated. Authorities have yet to confirm the student’s identity, and the circumstances surrounding the device remain unclear.

The explosion also caused widespread panic among students and residents in the area. School officials declined to comment on the tragic incident, while efforts to reach the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja Police Command for a statement were unsuccessful. Calls to the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

The students involved had just resumed classes three days earlier, on January 3, making the tragedy even more heartbreaking for the community.

As investigations continue, authorities are expected to provide further details. The incident has reignited concerns about safety and security within educational institutions across the nation.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.



