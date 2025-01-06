Bandit Leader Danisuhu Allegedly Imposes N172.7m Levy On Zamfara Communities

Gunmen allegedly led by a notorious bandit leader, Danisuhu, have reportedly imposed a levy of N172.7 million on 25 villages in the Tsafe west area of Zamfara state.

Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, disclosed this in a post on his official X account on Monday, Jan. 6.

Makama said the levies were accompanied by demands for contributions in-kind, including bags of soyabeans and threats of violence against those who fail to comply.

Gunmen impose N172m levy on Zamfara villages

Makama said these threats have prompted many residents to flee their homes, with several villages in the area now deserted, leaving behind ghost settlements.

The security analyst in a breakdown of the levies for each village wrote: The targeted villages and their respective levies include:Gijinzama: ₦8.5M, Dakolo: ₦5M + 20 bags of soybeans, Gunja: ₦7M, Kauyen Kane: ₦5M, Kurar Mota: ₦6M, Sabon Garin Bakin Gulbi: ₦2.5M, Kibari: ₦3M, Karda: ₦5M, Daga Ciki: ₦3M, Biya: ₦5M, Barebari: ₦6M, Kauyen Magaji: ₦7M, Kwaren Maisaje: ₦10M, Magazawa: ₦10M, Maciya: ₦5M, Unguwar Danhalima: ₦5M, Unguwar Rogo: ₦5M, Katanga: ₦5M, Magazu: ₦5M, Sungawa: ₦15M, Rakyabu: ₦15M, Yalwa: ₦2.7M, Tsageru: ₦5M, Gidan Anne: ₦7M, Kunchin Kalgo: ₦20M

Hundreds of residents of these villages have reportedly abandoned their homes, farmland, and livelihoods in fear of violent reprisals for failing to meet the demands.

“The situation is dire,” a local source revealed. “The inability to pay these levies often results in brutal attacks by the bandits, leaving the residents with no option but to flee.”