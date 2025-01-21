Reps Declare Tinubu’s N595b Allocation To Intelligence Inadequate

House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence has described the N595 billion allocation to the intelligence subsector as grossly inadequate.

The panel appealed to President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Finance to ensure the full release of the 2024 capital allocation to the security and intelligence sector in the overall interest of the nation’s security.

While commending the President for allocating about N4.91 trillion to the defence and security sector, thus underscoring the priority accorded to security in the 2025 Budget, the committee lamented that the intelligence subsector appeared grossly underfunded.

Chairman of the committee, Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno), who appealed at the budget defence session of agencies, under the Office of the National Security Adviser, Chairman of the Committee, Ahmed Satomi (APC, Borno), said it was regrettable that capital allocation to some of the intelligence agencies had not been released, while releases to others had not been encouraging.

According to him, the intelligence subsector is allocated N595,024,943,368 billion, out of which proposed capital expenditure allocation is N274,550,298,453.00, overhead allocation receiving N107,963,187,783 while personnel cost gets N212,511,457,132 billion.



