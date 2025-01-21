NEDC Takes 80% Share Of Ministry Of Humanitarian Affairs Ministry

This leaves the remaining eight agencies and the mother ministry with a balance of N39,719,882,203. According to the proposal, over 80 per cent of the NEDC budget would be expended on crisis recovery programmes, service delivery and livelihoods programmes and other recurrent expenditure.

From the N39 billion balance, the National Social Investment Programme Agency, (NSIPA), one of the foremost Federal Government poverty social safety net and intervention agencies, gets N8,868,171,304 most of which would be spent on the controversial homegrown school-feeding programme (N1.8 billion).

The N-Power project gets N1.8 billion, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Project (GEEP) has N1.8 billion and another N1.8 billion for office furniture.

Other agencies under the ministry, including the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the Commission for Persons with Disability (NCPWD), and the National Senior Citizens Centre among others each get N4.6 billion, N6.3 billion, N7.04 billion, N2.3 billion and N1.2 billion respectively.

The parent ministry itself has an allocation of N7.1 billion as a budget to be spent largely on salaries, local travel, training, office materials and supplies, allowances and others.