Donald Trump Withdraws US From WHO , Ends Birthright Citizenship

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States will leave the World Health Organization (WHO).

Trump cited the agency's alleged mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises as key reasons for the decision. He also argued that the U.S. is unfairly contributing more than other countries, particularly China.

"World Health ripped us off, everybody rips off the United States. It's not going to happen anymore," Trump said.

This marks the second attempt in 2020 by Trump to withdraw from the organization, after previously accusing the WHO of aiding China in misleading the world about the origins of COVID-19, a claim that the WHO denies.

The summary of the executive orders signed in the Oval Office are as follows:





-Ending U.S birthright citizenship.

- Declaring emergency at the border

- Designate cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

- Military will be directed to construct new phase of border wall

- Prevent trans from joining in military

- National energy emergency

- Terminate Biden orders on energy drilling restrictions

- Return federal workers to in-person work

- Pause all offshore wind leases

- End DEI hiring practices in the federal government, merit only

- Withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord

- Order every agency to remove all federal actions increasing costs for Americans via deregulation

- Establish a DOGE "hiring freeze"

- Leave the WHO

- pardoned over 1500 J6 prisoners.

- Established the federal government will only acknowledge two sexes, male and female (the only two that actually exist)



