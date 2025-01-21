How I Lost My Sight ,Battled Kidney Failure ...DJ Jimmy Jatt

Renowned disc jockey, Oluwaforijimi Amu, popularly known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, has shared his experience with health issues, including losing his sight in 2020 and a chronic kidney disease diagnosis.

In a recent appearance on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, DJ Jimmy Jatt recounted how his health challenges began in 2020 after he decided to explore the world beyond Nigeria.

Jimmy Jatt said he underwent surgery to restore his vision and later relocated to the United States, where he received a diagnosis of chronic kidney disease.





He underwent dialysis and eventually returned to Nigeria for a kidney transplant.





Despite his health setbacks, DJ Jimmy Jatt said he continued to pursue his passion for DJing, performing across America and Europe before returning to Nigeria in December.





He said: “Maybe I caused it myself because, in 2019, I decided to spend more time outside Nigeria. I had lived all my life in Lagos and wanted to explore other parts of the world—Europe, America, everywhere.

“But in 2020, I started experiencing health issues. Due to the travel restrictions at the time, I remained in Nigeria. I lost my sight and had to undergo surgery to regain it. After recovering, I felt the need to stick to my plan of living elsewhere for a while, so I relocated to the U.S. While there, I was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

“I stayed in the U.S. for a while and was on dialysis. Eventually, I returned to Nigeria and underwent a kidney transplant. After the procedure, I chose to take time off to fully recover. Once I was discharged, I left Nigeria again.

“Even while abroad, I continued DJing across America and Europe. However, I decided it was time to return home, so I came back to Nigeria in December.”

Jimmy Jatt emphasised that kidney disease is not always caused by lifestyle choices, citing his own experience of never smoking and having stopped drinking alcohol long before his diagnosis. He attributed his condition to diabetes,

“I’ve never smoked and had long stopped drinking alcohol, my kidney disease stemmed from diabetes” he said.



