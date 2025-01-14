Power Sector: Why We Missed 6,000 Megawatts Target In 2024..Minister

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has spotlighted the strides made in Nigeria’s power generation sector, reporting a 30% increase in output during the 2024 fiscal year. Speaking at the 2025 budget defense before the Senate Committee on Power, Adelabu described the gains as a testament to the government’s renewed focus on revitalising the energy sector.

“When we took over in 2023, power generation averaged 4,100 megawatts. By the close of 2024, we had achieved a peak generation of 5,528 megawatts,” Adelabu announced, attributing the growth to the commissioning of the 700-megawatt Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Dam and efficiency improvements across existing generation companies.

Despite the gains, the minister acknowledged persistent challenges, particularly with Nigeria’s ageing grid infrastructure.

“In 2024, the national grid experienced eight collapses—five full and three partial. While this is an improvement compared to previous years, it underscores the urgent need to revamp the grid under the Presidential Power Initiative,” Adelabu explained.

He assured the committee that stabilising the grid remains a top priority, noting that most outages were tied to generation issues, not infrastructure failures.

“We are managing an old, dilapidated grid system while pushing for its permanent upgrade. Our goal is to deliver a stable and efficient power supply in the coming years,” he said.

Adelabu outlined the ministry’s broader vision, which includes expanding energy access, modernising transmission infrastructure, and aligning generation capacity with distribution networks.

“While we missed the 6,000-megawatt target for 2024 due to unforeseen challenges, we are confident that 2025 will be a transformational year for the sector,” he added.

During the session, the Senate Committee on Power, led by Sen. Eyinnaya Abaribe, raised concerns about the inefficiencies of power Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Abaribe questioned the continued public funding of these private entities, suggesting a potential review of their contracts.

“The government cannot continue to fund inefficiencies. If the DisCos cannot meet their obligations, the contracts should be re-evaluated, and perhaps, reclaimed,” Abaribe stated.





The Senate requested that the minister reconvene with all DisCos to provide a comprehensive update on their performance and obligations.





Adelabu’s report highlighted both progress and ongoing challenges in Nigeria’s power sector. With increased generation capacity, strategic reforms, and an impending grid overhaul, stakeholders remain hopeful that Nigeria is on the cusp of a stable and sustainable energy future.