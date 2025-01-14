Alleged N33.8bn Fraud: EFCC Presents Four More witnesses Against Former Power Minister

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, January 13, 2025 presented four more witnesses in the ongoing trial of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.





Mamman is being prosecuted by the EFCC on a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit money laundering to the tune of N33,804,830,503.73 (Thirty-three Billion, Eight Hundred and Four Million, Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand, Five Hundred and Three Naira, Seventy-three Kobo).





At the Monday`s proceedings, prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, told the court that the EFCC was prepared to further prove its case with four more witnesses: PW4, 5, 6, and 7, whom he said were Compliance Officers at Zenith, UBA, GTB and Wema Banks, respectively.





The witnesses are PW4 Mishelia R.B, PW5 Mayowa Itiku, PW6 Lily Marama and PW7 Oluwunmi Ogunloye.





While being led in evidence by prosecuting counsel, the witnesses took turns to inform the court that they received correspondences respectively from the EFCC to provide details of account openings and statements in respect of ten business entities which are: Sami Court Resort Limited, Golden Bond Nigeria Limited, Samson Bitrus, Gurupche Business Enterprise, Shipikin Global Enterprises, Silverline Ventures, Breathable Investment Ltd, First Class Contraction Ltd, Spinhillls Biz International Ltd and Fulex Utility Concept Ltd.

Oyedepo presented bundles of documents of those entities which the witnesses affirmed before the court that they emanated from their banks and were generated from their databases.





After confirming the documents as their bank documents, the prosecuting counsel tendered them in evidence before the court.





Justice Omotosho thereafter adjourned the matter till January 22, 23 and 24, 2025, for continuation of hearing.