Police Confirm Arrest Of ‘Gospel Singer’ With Severed Head Of Girlfriend

A gospel singer, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has been nabbed with the severed head of a lady identified as his girlfriend.

He was said to have been arrested near a church, on Sunday.

Tweeting on the incident, a social media user simply identified as Arike wrote: “I got the shock of my life as we apprehended a Yahoo ritual with human head (his girlfriend) inside a nylon close to our church as we were holding service. I thought I just used to watch things like this until I experienced one ‘Live’ today.”

Although Arike did not go into details, Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), confirmed the incident.

However, she did not go into details but emphasised that it did not happen in Abuja.

“To clarify, the incident above did not occur in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but in Nasarawa State. We kindly urge everyone to ensure accuracy in such reports for better public understanding,” she said in response to an inquiry.

According to accounts of witnesses on social media, Timileyin was seen carrying a black nylon bag with flies following him.

This had drawn attention as he was accosted and a fresh human head was found in the bag.

Timileyin was said to have confirmed that he had dated the lady for one year. Daily Trust cannot independently verify this claim.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have flooded the TikTok account of the suspect, who is also a content creator.

In one video, he was seen telling his followers that “no village person can stop them.”