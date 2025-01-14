Tyson Fury Retires From Boxing Again





Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing following consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

The announcement comes just two days after Anthony Joshua expressed interest in facing Fury in a long-anticipated British heavyweight clash.

Fury, 36, suffered his first loss to Usyk via a split decision on May 18, and a unanimous decision defeat in their rematch on December 21, both held in Saudi Arabia.

The initial loss cost Fury multiple heavyweight championships and his rematch defeat fueled speculation about his future in the sport.

In a video posted on Instagram, Fury confirmed his decision to retire from boxing.

“I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing. It’s been a blast. I have loved every single minute of it and I’m going to end with this—Dick Turpin wore a mask!”

This is not the first time “The Gypsy King” has announced his retirement. In April 2022, after defeating Dillian Whyte, Fury declared he would be hanging up his gloves, only to return six months later to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, expressed his support for the decision, telling Sky Sports:

“Good luck to him, God bless him. I’m thrilled for him. I’ve been saying since his last fight, whatever he chooses to do, I support him 100 percent.”

The retirement is a setback for Anthony Joshua, who had recently reiterated his determination to fight Fury in 2025, declaring, “It’s a fight I want to see because I am a fan of boxing. When I am in the gym, everyone is asking me [about this fight]. I ain’t got many years ahead of me. I want to leave the game with a bang and make an impact.”

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, called Fury’s decision “disappointing for British fight fans” but cast doubt on its permanence, adding, “I hope the Joshua-Fury fight can still happen.”

Fury retires as a two-time heavyweight world champion, having first won the title by defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

After a three-year hiatus, he returned to beat Deontay Wilder in their 2020 rematch to claim the WBC title.

Fury successfully defended his crown against Wilder again in 2021 and later against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora in 2022.

He survived a dramatic challenge against Francis Ngannou in 2023 before falling to Usyk twice last year.

Despite the disappointment of his final bouts, Fury’s legacy as one of the most iconic heavyweight champions of this generation remains intact.





For now, boxing fans will have to wait to see if Fury’s latest retirement truly marks the end of his storied career.