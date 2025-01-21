Peter Obi Congratulates Donald Trump

Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump.

On behalf of my family and the Obidients Movement, I extend my warmest congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America.





Your victory is a testament to the resilience of democracy and the enduring will of the American people. It is my hope that your presidency will be marked by policies that foster global stability, economic growth, and strengthened international partnerships, particularly between the United States and Africa.





As you assume this great responsibility, I urge you to champion the values of unity, equity, and justice, which are the bedrock of sustainable progress. The world watches with anticipation, and we are optimistic that your leadership will usher in a new era of cooperation and mutual respect among nations.





Congratulations once again, Mr. President, and best wishes for a successful term.





- PO