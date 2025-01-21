2025 Senior Police Officers Conference To Hold In Abeokuta

As part of his commitment to improving professionalism within the police force, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, is set to host the upcoming fifth edition of the Senior Police Officers Conference and Retreat.

The 2025 Senior Police Officers Conference and Retreat will be an event where senior police officers will come together to discuss important issues facing law enforcement, share best practices, and collaborate on solutions to common challenges. It will also provide a forum for networking, learning, and professional development.

The retreat tagged CARSPO 2025 will take place from 24th February to 26th February 2025 at the H3 Event Centre, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State. The event is expected to play a critical role in shaping the strategic direction of the Nigerian Police Force.

The theme of the retreat is “Improving Nigeria’s Internal Security and Economic Prosperity Through Inclusive Policing.”.

Ogun State is lucky this time around to host the event. The first edition took place in Lagos in October 2019, while the second edition took place in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, on February 7–10, 2022, and the third and fourth editions took place in Owerri on October 18–21, 2022, and October 30th to November 1st, 2023.

This event aims to provide a platform for high-level discussions on force management, operational strategies, policy formulation, and leadership development within the Force.

The retreat, which is convened to foster economic prosperity, social integration, and political development through enhanced security mechanisms, will bring together Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and Commissioners of Police from across the nation.

The retreat will also enable the officers to synergise with officers from sister security agencies and national and international development partners on improving security & security-related issues in the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has described the gathering as a platform for sharing knowledge and realigning the force’s goals with the changing security landscape.

“This retreat will offer us the chance to evaluate our strengths, address areas for improvement, and ensure our efforts align with the needs of Nigerians,” he stated.

One of the central themes of the retreat is preparing the force for the challenges of 2025 and beyond. The IGP emphasised that the event would be essential in supporting ongoing reforms and modernisation efforts within the Nigerian Police.

The conference will include speakers, workshops, training sessions, and team-building activities.

It will also offer a valuable opportunity for senior police officers to connect, build relationships, and exchange ideas to improve their departments and serve their communities better.

Furthermore, distinguished guests expected at the event include state governors, service chiefs, heads of other security agencies, past inspectors-general of police, traditional rulers, and other community leaders, including the youths, the press, and CLOs.

For a seamless organisation of a successful and purpose-driven conference and retreat, the Nigeria police are collaborating with a consulting firm, Lenders Consult International.

Lenders Consult International is a knowledge-based consulting firm providing strategic services and support to organisations and individuals in key areas of sports, events, awards, training, media relations, and other key sectors.

