Alleged Killer's Father Pleads For His Release

Father of Timilehin Ajayi, the gospel singer arrested for killing a corp member he claimed was his girlfriend, Salome Eleojo Adaidu, has pleaded for the release of his son.

Timileyin Ajayi was found in possession of the severed head of Salome Adaidu in a bagco sack in Agwan Sarki, Orozo, a community near the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He has been remanded by a Nasarawa State High Court.

Ajayi’s father, Sunday Ajayi, has now emerged to plead for his son's release. He made the plea in an interview with Channels Television.

“I want government to help me so that the matter is settled. I want them to help me beg so that he is released” He said

Meanwhile, Timileyin Ajayi's mother, Dorcas Ajayi, said she has left everything for government to handle.

“If it was one of my daughters they did that to, how would I feel?” She asked

“So government can do anything they want to do. Everything is in their hands.” She concluded.