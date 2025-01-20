Pastor Suspended Over Wife’s Lavish Birthday Party By RCCG Weeks After Herbert Wigwe’s Death Opens Own Church

The senior pastor of the City of David Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Idowu Iluyomade, who was suspended by the church last year after his wife threw a lavish 60th birthday party weeks after losing a high member of their church and former CEO of Access bank, Herbert Wigwe, has launched his own church in Lagos named The Family Fellowship.





In a video making the rounds online, Pastor Idowu was seen with some members of the church dancing and celebrating at their new space located inside Civic center in Victoria Island, Lagos on Sunday morning, January 19.





The IluyomadeS were bashed online for several months after his wife, Pastor Siju, threw an elaborate 60th birthday party weeks after Herbert, his wife and son, passed. They were disinvited from the Wigwes funeral and thereafter suspended by the governing council of RCCG in June 2024. They were transferred to the Headquarters of the church in Ebutte Metta to worship but have now opened their own church.