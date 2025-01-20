Killer Of EFCC Officer Is Not A Medical Doctor...NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Anambra State has denied that the individual involved in the controversy surrounding the death of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission operative Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu is a medical doctor.

This position was articulated in a statement by the Anambra State chapter of the NMA, signed by Dr. Obiaeli Ifeanyi, the State Secretary.

He said, “The attention of the Leadership of NMA Anambra State has been drawn to the online & newspaper publications in which it was alleged that a medical doctor shot an @officialEFCC officer at Awka.

“The incident was said to have occurred in early hours of Friday 17th January, 2025 at Dr. J.O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State and the media has been agog with the news especially as it involves a ‘medical doctor’.

“In one of the publications, the purported doctor was said to be a staff of NAUTH.”

The statement, however, added that “Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu is not a staff of NAUTH as has already been debunked by the NAUTH management”.

The NMA also said Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu is not a member of the Awka zone of the association. According to the statement, no member has been able to identify such a name as either a colleague or member of NMA.

“Joshua Chukwubueze Ikechukwu is not a Medical Doctor (not even an academic doctor) as widely published by the media though he deals on medical supplies and has been addressed as Doctor,” it said.

According to the statement, the claims of the accused person that he is a doctor is just an attempt to drag the medical profession “in the mud”.

It urged media organisations and others from describing the suspect as a medical doctor.

“We also demand immediate retraction of all defamatory publications from the EFCC & media where the suspect was addressed as a medical doctor. We urge the media to do due diligence before making their publications,” it said.

The statement commiserated with the EFCC and the bereaved family on this unfortunate incident, while noting that the “medical profession is a noble one and Nigerian doctors are responsible and remain law abiding”.