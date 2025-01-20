Ebonyi Govt Sends 204 Indigenes To UK On Scholarship

Ebonyi state Governor Francis Nwifuru has sent 204 Ebonyi indigenes to United Kingdom as part of his scholarship scheme. The beneficiaries department yesterday.

He disclosed that Eight thousand (8000) Ebonyi people must benefit from the State scholarship Scheme before the end of his administration as a way to equip the youths with skills and knowledge to drive the development of the State forward.

541 others sent to Nigerian Universities, with all expenses covered by the Ebonyi State Government.

Nwifuru called on the newly enrolled indigenous students of the state scholarship scheme to serve as exemplary ambassadors of the state. He urged them to be conscious of their words, actions, and achievements, as these reflect the collective identity of the Ebonyi people.

The governor emphasised the importance of graduating on time and returning to the state to apply their expertise in their fields of specialisation.