I Am Not An Igbo Man...Nyesom Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday declared that he is not an Igbo man.

He disclosed this during a media chat in Abuja on Sunday while responding to the emergence of John Azuta Mbata as the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Azuta Mbata was elected as Ohanaeze’s President-General in Imo State a few weeks ago. His emergence followed the death of former President-General Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the completion of his tenure by Fidelis Nze Chukwu.

Speaking about Mbata, Wike declared: “I’m an Ikwerre man, not an Igbo man. I don’t have a problem with Igbo people.

“Azuta Mbata has the right to associate with anybody. I’m an unrepentant Ikwerre man, and I’m not a member of Ohanaeze.

“I will never, for anything, deny my identity just to be recognised.”

