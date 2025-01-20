Electricity Restored To Aso Rock After Initial Vandalization

Amid the widespread blackout that recently plunged parts of the Federal Capital Territory into darkness, the contractor at the presidential villa, Contract People Limited, rose to the occasion, ensuring that the seat of power and other critical government installations were promptly illuminated.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Friday confirmed that parts of the Presidential Villa and 60 per cent of the FCT are in darkness after vandals stole a 132-kilovolt underground cable that transports bulk electricity to its 132kV Central Area Transmission Substation.

However, in a swift response, AMMC deployed backup power systems and alternative energy solutions to light up the presidential villa and surrounding critical areas.

Alhaji Sule Ahmad, a concerned resident of Asokoro, said on Sunday that standby high-capacity generators were immediately activated to ensure a seamless transition from grid power to off-grid systems.

He said generator technicians worked round the clock to maintain these systems, ensuring that government operations continued uninterrupted.

An official from the presidential villa, Benson Obianeri, commended the team’s effort, stating, “The proactive measures taken by the contractor are commendable. They ensured the smooth running of essential services during the blackout, demonstrating professionalism and dedication to their duty.

“The quick power restoration extended beyond the villa to the central area. These areas, deemed vital to national security and public welfare, were prioritised, averting potential crises.”