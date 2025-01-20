Donald Trump Arrives Washington Ahead Of Inauguration Today

Donald Trump arrived in Washington on Saturday ahead of his inauguration, with the billionaire Republican scheduled to participate in a series of events and celebrations before officially reclaiming the presidency.

Accompanied by his wife, Melania, and other family members, Trump landed at Dulles International Airport. He then proceeded to a private event at his golf club in Virginia, which included a fireworks show.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump told NBC News that he plans to sign a record number of executive orders immediately after being sworn in, starting “right after” he delivers his inaugural address on Monday.

Although he has not yet determined the total number of orders he will sign, Trump indicated that the figure is expected to be “record-setting.” When asked if it would exceed 100, he confirmed, “at least in that category.”

The president-elect is anticipated to sign orders that will reverse many policies implemented by President Joe Biden’s outgoing administration.

Trump’s promises for the first day of his new term also include a mass deportation program. He stated that the expulsion of undocumented migrants will “begin very, very quickly.”

While he mentioned he couldn’t disclose which cities would be affected, he assured NBC that “you’ll see it firsthand” as things develop.



