Oyo Kingmakers Give Governor Makinde 30-Day Ultimatum To Reverse Owoade's Appointment As New Alaafin

Five influential kingmakers in Oyo town, alongside their preferred candidate for the Alaafin of Oyo, Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, have issued a 30-day ultimatum to Governor Seyi Makinde. The group is demanding the reversal of Prince Abimbola Owoade’s appointment as the Alaafin of Oyo. Failure to comply, they warned, will lead to legal action.





This development was communicated in a letter dated January 14, 2025, addressed to the governor by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Kunle Sobaloju, on behalf of the aggrieved parties.





The kingmakers, including the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola; Laguna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Akindele; Akinniku of Oyo, High Chief Hamzat Yusuf; and two warrant chiefs—Chief Wahab Oyetunji (Asipa) and Chief Gbadebo Mufutau (Alapinni)—have described Owoade’s appointment as illegal.





In the letter, the SAN alleged that Governor Makinde had overstepped his authority by interfering in the selection process, a responsibility reserved exclusively for the Oyomesi under the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961.





The letter further claimed that the governor’s decision to appoint Owoade based on Ifa consultation contravened a 2022 Oyo State High Court ruling that declared such practices unlawful in the chieftaincy selection process.





Gbadegesin’s legal team outlined key breaches in the selection process, including failure to act on the Oyomesi’s unanimous decision, unlawful interference in the Oyomesi’s authority, and contravention of court rulings and state laws.





The letter demanded that the governor and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs address these issues within 30 days. Failing this, the group threatened to seek legal redress.





Gbadegesin’s counsel called for a reversal of Owoade’s appointment, insisting it violated the Chief’s Law of Oyo State and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration.





Among other demands, they sought a declaration that Prince Lukman Gbadegesin was the validly selected candidate, an injunction restraining Prince Owoade from acting as Alaafin, and legal orders against the governor and officials from recognizing Owoade’s appointment.





The kingmakers emphasized the importance of preserving Oyo’s traditional institution and warned that the alleged breaches could destabilize the Alaafin stool.





As the 30-day deadline approaches, attention turns to Governor Makinde’s next steps amid the looming threat of a legal showdown.