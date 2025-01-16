Nigeria, Uganda Cultures At Display As Otunba Amokeodo Gives Out Daughter In Marriage ( Pictures)

It'll remain one of the most exciting weddings of 2025 as the city of Lagos was practically shutdown as one of Nigeria's foremost socialite Otunba Segun Amokeodo gave out her daughter in marriage in Lagos

The marriage between Miss Ibiyinka Mary Amokeodo and her Ugandan husband Martin George attracted the who is who in the society

The Nigerian and Ugandan cultures were in full display

The USA based couples turned in their best attires

The grooms family were in full attendance from East Africa

Also on ground to witness the event were friends, associates and family members of the Amokeodo's at home and in the diaspora

The event started with the traditional wedding conducted in full Yoruba Culture and reception

There was enough to eat and drink

The second part of the wedding will hold in Zanzibar in few days time

