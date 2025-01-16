Rivers State Court Judgment: PDP Accepts Verdict, Affirms Ewor-led Rivers State Exco

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) acknowledges receipt, considered and hereby accepts the judgment of the Rivers State High Court which in Suit No. PHC/2301/CS/2024 nullified the Ward, Local Government and State Congresses of our Party in Rivers State conducted on July 27, August 10 and August 31, 2024 respectively.





Consequently, in line with the judgement of the Court delivered on Monday, January 13, 2025, the NWC affirms the Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor-led Rivers State Executive to henceforth pilot the affairs of the PDP Rivers State Chapter in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).





The NWC commends the decision of the court which reaffirms the famed position of the PDP as the bastion of transparency in the due process of internal democracy and strict adherence to the Rule of Law and Party Guidelines in the conduct of Congresses and other activities.





The NWC calls on all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Rivers State and the nation to work with the Hon. Nname Robinson Ewor-led Rivers State Executive to ensure the unity, stability, growth and continuous success of the PDP in Rivers State.





The NWC charges the Ewor-led Rivers State Executive to work hard to further unite the Party in the State so that the people of Rivers State can continue to enjoy the massive dividends of democracy as being delivered by our performing governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara, in line with the manifesto and policy thrust of the PDP.





The NWC commends all members of the PDP in Rivers State for their steadfastness and unshaken belief in the ideals of the Party as a truly democratic and all-inclusive Party guided only by the collective Will, yearning and aspiration of the people.





Signed:





Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary