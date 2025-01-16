Dogs Kill Nigerian Woman In Italy

A 27-year-old Nigerian woman, Patricia Masithela, tragically lost her life after being mauled by a pack of starving dogs in Latina, Italy.





The incident occurred late Monday night while Patricia was visiting a male acquaintance at his abandoned villa in the Lazio region, according to Mirror UK.





Her screams filled the night, alerting neighbours to the savage attack.





Patricia, who had recently moved to Lazio from Nigeria, reportedly visited the house unaware that her friend was not at home.





She was discovered critically injured, lying in a pool of blood with deep wounds across her body after the attack.





The police, however, intervened, “shooting two of the dogs to allow emergency responders to access the scene, while the rest of the pack fled after the gunfire.”





Emergency medics provided immediate treatment and rushed Patricia to Santa Maria Goretti Hospital, but despite their efforts, she succumbed to her severe injuries and blood loss.





Patricia, a devoted mother to a five-year-old daughter, has left her family and friends in unimaginable grief, Mirror UK reports.





It was gathered that investigations into the incident are ongoing as local authorities work to determine how the reportedly starving dogs came to be in the area.





The incident has, however, sparked discussions about stray animals and public safety, with residents calling for stricter measures to prevent such devastating incidents.



