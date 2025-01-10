Nigerian Paralypian Banned For Three Years

International Paralympic Committee bans Nigeria’s Kafilat Almaruf for three years over doping





The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Nigeria’s Para powerlifter, Kafilat Almaruf for doping violations.





The disciplinary action, which will see the Nigerian banned for a period of three years, is for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code (the Code).





The IPC in a statement said Almarf returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for the administration of an anabolic agent in a urine sample provided out-of-competition on 11 July 2024.





“Almaruf’s(GC/C/IRMS), differentiates between anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) naturally produced by the body and prohibited anabolic agents of external origin. The GC/C/IRMS analysis confirmed the presence of an anabolic agent of exogenous origin in Almaruf’s urine sample.”





“Exogenous anabolic steroids are included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2024 Prohibited List under the class S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS) and are prohibited at all times.”





The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on 19 August 2024 pending a resolution of her case. The athlete accepted the commission of the ADRV and the consequences proposed by the IPC.





As a result of her violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorised anti-doping education or rehabilitation programmes) for three years from 19 August 2024 until 18 August 2027.





All results obtained by the athlete from the date the sample was collected (11 July 2024) until the commencement of the provisional suspension (19 August 2024) are also disqualified, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prizes.





The sanction means she is ineligible to represent Nigeria at the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.