Breaking : Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elects Wike’s Kinsman As New President

Rivers Son, Senator Azuta Mbata Emerged President Of pan igbo socio political group Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Wike’s kinsman, from same Obio/Akpor LGA, Senator John Azuta Mbata from Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State has been elected as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Mbata, a former Senator representing Rivers East at the National Assembly, was elected at the stakeholders meeting of the Igbo Socio-Cultural organization at the old government lodge Enugu, the Enugu State capital on Friday.

More details later