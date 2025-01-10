Breaking : Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elects Wike’s Kinsman As New President

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Rivers Son, Senator Azuta Mbata Emerged President Of pan igbo socio political group Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Wike’s kinsman, from same Obio/Akpor LGA, Senator John Azuta Mbata from Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State has been elected as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

Mbata, a former Senator representing Rivers East at the National Assembly, was elected at the stakeholders meeting of the Igbo Socio-Cultural organization at the old government lodge Enugu, the Enugu State capital on Friday.

More details later

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال