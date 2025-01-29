29 Year Old Boy Arrested For Killing Mother In Cross River

A 29-year-old man, Mathias Amunde Ugwe, who killed his mother, Mrs Justina Amunde, in Ohong community, Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, has been arrested. 

 CKNNEWS  reported that the victim’s body was recovered from a well on December 28, 2025.

It was gathered that a combined team of the IPO, SA Security to Obudu Local Government Chairman, Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Obudu Chapter, and men of the Nigerian Police Force, Batriko in Eastern Boki Local Government Area, arrested the suspect.

A publisher, Elijah Ugani, who confirmed the arrest in a Facebook post on Friday, January 10, 2025, said that an anonymous source hinted that the victim was m8rdered and her hair shaved for rituals. 

The security operatives also apprehended the ritualist who instructed the suspect to shave his mother’s hair and bring it to him. 

According to reports, Mrs Amunde attended the Christmas vigil on the 24th of December 2024 and came back very late. She then locked all the doors in the house without any knowledge that her own son had connived with his friend and hid themselves in the store, waiting to commit the crime.

 

