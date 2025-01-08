Nigerian Drowns In Australia

A Nigerian living in Australia, Mr. Christopher Onuorah, has drowned off a Victorian beach and was found floating in the water by a jet ski rider last Friday off a beach on the Mornington Peninsula, 100km south of Melbourne’s CBD.

He has been described as ‘kind-hearted’ high school teacher, reports Daily Mail Australia.

His Australia-based friends have set up a GoFundMe to raise enough money to send his remains home to Nigeria to his family and to help them cover the cost of his burial.

‘Christopher was a beacon of light to all who knew him,’ organiser Emmanuel Ado wrote.

‘(He was) kind-hearted, full of life, and deeply loved by his family and friends. His untimely passing has left a void in the lives of those who cherished him.’

Mr Ado added that ‘Christopher’s life, though tragically cut short, will always be remembered for the love, kindness, and positivity he brought to those around him’.

‘Let us honour his memory by showing his family the same love and support he gave to so many,’ he said.

Mr Onuorah taught maths and science at Staughton College, in the north-western Melbourne suburb of Melton South.

He wrote on his LinkedIn profile that ‘I pride myself in approaching each child as a unique individual with specific learning needs’.

‘I’m passionate about using my experience to actualise an all-round development of children.’

The emergency services were called to Tyrone Beach in Rye at around 5.30pm on January 3 after Mr Onuorah was found in the water.

He was given CPR once he was brought to shore but was unable to be revived.

A boy, 8, drowned at a river near a remote East Gippsland campsite on the same day.

Mr Ado said he and other friends are raising funds to help Mr Onuorah’s ‘grieving family during this incredibly difficult time’.

Any money raised will be used to pay for the flight and legal costs to repatriate Mr Onuorah home to Nigeria.

It would also help to ‘cover funeral and memorial expenses, ensuring Christopher receives the farewell he deserves’, and to create a tribute to celebrate his life and legacy.



