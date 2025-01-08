Travails Of Citizen Dada And New Year Terror Attacks By Yemi Adebowale

For those not following the story, here is a quick recap: Mallam Yakubu Dada, a retired civil servant, and his youngest wife, were kidnapped on the Kontagora-Tegina Road in Niger State, early in October 2024. Few days later, the abductors contacted Dada’s family and demanded a N10 million ransom. In a frantic attempt to secure his release, Dada's family sold his house, car, and household items for the ransom. That was in early November 2024. However, after paying, the captors still refused to release Dada and his wife.





The terrorists are demanding an additional N60 million and ten motorcycles. Pleas for a reduction of the new ransom were rebuffed by the captors. This is where Dada’s family got stuck. They had already sold almost all the property of Dada; so, there was no how they would raise additional N60 million. The bastards refused to budge. As at press time, Dada and his wife were still in the dungeon of the criminals. It’s over three months, His family and friends are simply praying for a miracle to happen.

This is the level beloved Nigeria has degenerated in terms of insecurity. Those saying security has improved under Tinubu are being economical with the truth. Terrorists are very much alive and kicking, killing, maiming and abducting innocent Nigerians for ransom. Terror attacks in Nigeria still come in droves. Many are not reported. Niger State, home of Mallam Dada and his abducted wife, is one of the states dominated by terrorists in Nigeria.





Some local government areas in Niger State are fully under the control of these bastards. Rafi and Shiroro LGAs are particularly bad. In these LGAs, daily, terrorists kill and injure scores of hapless Nigerians, unhindered. Today, I’m challenging the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to secure freedom for Dada and his wife. I’m also challenging the Army Chief, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede to free Dada and his wife.





Our security chiefs must raise their games. In just under eight days of this new 2025, scores of attacks have been successfully carried out by terrorists across Nigeria without consequences. They attacked Unguwar Rogo in Ugom community, Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State on January 1, burning several houses and setting the ECWA Church in Unguwar Rogo ablaze after looting valuables from the church.





On January 4, terrorists killed the Katsina State Acting Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Amadu Surajo, and three others at Mai Rana village, Kusada LGA of the state. The terrorists also abducted Surajo’s two wives, along with one of his daughters. Scores of residents were injured in that attack.





On January 4, six Nigerian soldiers were killed in a pre-dawn attack on their base in Sabon Gari, Damboa LGA, Borno State, by fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). A terror group strong enough to attack a military base has certainly not been decimated as claimed by our military chiefs.





Notorious terror leader, Danisuhu, and his boys are still ravaging Zamfara State. On January 6, they imposed a levy of N172 million on 25 villages in Tsafe West. They are also demanding bags of soyabeans, with a threat of violence against those who fail to comply. Residents are fleeing Tsafe in droves. Many have abandoned their homes, farmland, and livelihoods for fear of attacks if they fail to meet the demands.





These are few of the terror attacks under just eight days of 2025. President Tinubu must force security chiefs to raise their games. Mr. President must actualize his promise to tackle deteriorating insecurity inherited from “calamity Muhammadu Buhari” and reform Nigeria’s “security doctrine and its architecture.” Tinubu on assumption of office said security shall top the priority of his administration “because neither prosperity nor justice can prevail amidst insecurity and violence.”





Honestly, I have not seen any reform in this country’s security doctrine and architecture in the last 18 months. Tinubu has to provide a leadership that will swiftly end the slaughtering (daily) of innocent Nigerians across our cities, towns and villages. This is the meaning of effective leadership.

RingTrue with Yemi Adebowale, January 8, 2025. yemiadebowale@yahoo.com; 08054699539 (text only)