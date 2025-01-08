Police Officer Who Rejected $200,000 Bribe Converts To Islam

The Assistant Police Commissioner in charge of Mopol in Lagos State Daniel Amah has embraced Islam at Kano Emirs Palace.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II welcomed Mr Amah into the fold of Islamic faith in his palace.

Mr Amah has chosen Muhammadu Sanusi as his new Islamic name.

The Emir charged him on pursuing Islamic knowledge to learn how to observe five daily prayers, obligatory fasting, pilgrimage and Zakat.

The Emir prayed to Almighty Allah to guide him to be among the best Muslims in the world.

Amah is the remarkable Divisional Police Officer in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State who turned down a bribe offer of two hundred thousand dollars from armed robbery suspects to be let off the hook after stealing over three hundred million naira in a robbery operation.

To appreciate his good behavior, the Police Service Commission promoted Mr Amah, from Chief Superintendent of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police on 10th November, 2022.