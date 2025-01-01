NFVCB CEO Shaibu Husseini Unveils His Plans For 2025





The Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Dr. Shaibu Husseini, has rolled out plans for the New Year while expressing optimism about the future of the Nigerian film industry.

Speaking on Lagos Television’s programme ‘The Conversation,’ Dr. Husseini highlighted his plans for the board.

The Executive Director also announced plans to establish a script writing lab to improve the skills of local writers. Dr Husseini stated that the establishment of the proposed production labs will reduce the challenges most Nigerian films face in other countries.

According to him, the board no longer censors films, rather classifies them.This greatly puts the responsibility of the rating of the film entirely on the filmmaker, because the board classifies based on the classifiable elements in the film.

For instance, some Islamic countries may not allow the showing of films with certain levels of nudity in their jurisdictions. He was, however, optimistic that the establishment of the Production Labs, will enhance the skills of the filmmakers. He acknowledged that despite all these challenges, Nollywood had a remarkable year in 2024.

Husseini also disclosed that the Hon Minister has approved a proposal from the board to grant a two-year waiver to investors interested in opening a minimum of five community cinemas. This initiative aims to increase revenue generation from the film industry and bring cinema closer to the people at an affordable rate.

As the industry looks forward to 2025, Dr. Husseini expressed optimism about its potential for growth and global recognition. He emphasised the need for skilled professionals in different aspects of film production and encouraged stakeholders to take advantage of the government’s interventions and the NFVCB’s initiatives to develop the industry.

Dr. Husseini further identified funding, poor production quality, and censorship restrictions as major challenges facing the industry. However, he expressed confidence that these challenges would be addressed in 2025.



