I Didn’t Threaten Tinubu...Gov Bala Mohammed

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has refuted allegations that he threatened President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The governor explained that his remarks were made over Federal Government’s policies he believed could harm Nigerians.

Mohammed’s response followed a statement by the Presidency, which urged him to retract his purported “threat” over the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly.

The Presidency had criticised the governor for saying: “We will show President Tinubu our true colour.” It described the comment as unbecoming of a statesman and counterproductive to national unity.

Mohammed had condemned the tax reforms introduced by President Tinubu’s administration, calling them unfair to the North.

Addressing the Christian community during a Christmas homage at the Government House in Bauchi last weekend, he said: “If you ignore the cries of the people, you are inviting anarchy. These reforms are not helping northern Nigeria. How do you expect us to pay salaries and build roads when you are taking away our revenue sources? This is unacceptable.”

Also, a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, titled: “Re: Presidency’s Misleading Statement on Governor Bala Mohammed’s Remarks on Tax Reforms,” said the governor’s comments were misunderstood.





The statement explained that Mohammed’s remarks were cautionary and aimed at ensuring that the proposed tax reforms were fair, inclusive, and considerate, in line with Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges.

“It is mischievous to take Governor Bala Mohammed’s honest advice about the dangers of implementing unfavorable policies as a threat to the Presidency.

“The Governor deeply respects the institution of the Presidency and would never engage in threats or hostility,” the statement said.

It also explained that the governor’s focus had always been on fostering dialogue and advocating for policies that protect ordinary Nigerians, particularly those in economically disadvantaged regions.

It claimed that the governor’s concerns aligned with those of some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors who had similarly criticised some of the reforms.

The Bauchi State government urged the Presidency to embrace constructive criticism rather than dismiss it as opposition.

“We urge the Federal Government to prioritise dialogue and inclusivity over selective criticism and divisive rhetoric.“

“Governor Bala Mohammed remains committed to collaborating with the Presidency to address national challenges and ensure Nigeria’s overall growth and development,” the statement added.