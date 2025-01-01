FG Formally Requests For Simon Ekpa’s Extradition From Finland

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa confirmed yesterday that the requirements for the extradition of the separatist have been forwarded to Finland Government.

Gen. Musa, who spoke on national television programme monitored in Lagos yesterday, said: “Well, I’m sure he (Ekpa) is cooling off somewhere.

“Legal action is going to be taken accordingly. I don’t want to say much about that but I’m happy he has been arrested.

“The Federal Government has actually forwarded most of the requirements to the Finnish Government. So, I’m sure the right thing will be done.”



