FG Formally Requests For Simon Ekpa’s Extradition From Finland

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa confirmed yesterday that the requirements for the extradition of the separatist have been forwarded to Finland Government.

Gen. Musa, who spoke on national television programme monitored in Lagos yesterday, said: “Well, I’m sure he (Ekpa) is cooling off somewhere.

“Legal action is going to be taken accordingly. I don’t want to say much about that but I’m happy he has been arrested.

“The Federal Government has actually forwarded most of the requirements to the Finnish Government. So, I’m sure the right thing will be done.”


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال