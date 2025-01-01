Man To Sweep Court Premises For 40 Days For Stealing Wallet

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered a 23-year-old man, Rabiu Gambo, to sweep the court premises for 40 days for stealing a wallet.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Gambo after he pleaded guilty to theft.

Emmanuel held that the court was lenient on the convict because he did not waste the judge’s time by pleading guilt.

He warned Gambo to desist from committing any crime after serving his punishment.

Emmanuel said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

The prosecution, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that on Dec. 27, one Yusuf Mai-shago of Ungwan Sarki, Kaduna, reported the matter at the Malali Police Station for investigation.

Leo said Gambo stole the complainant’s wallet containing N50,000, two ATM cards and other identity cards.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

(NAN)








