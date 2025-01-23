Man Who Burnt Wife To Death Begs Children For Forgiveness As Anambra State Govt Insists On Justice ( Pictures)









Mr Sunday Nwaka, the suspect who burnt his wife to death after bathing his her with a can of petroleum motor spirit and setting her on fire, has apologized to his five sons for the dastardly act.





Mr Nwaka, a welder from Abagana in Njikoka Local Government Area told the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo that it was never his intention to do so but did it out of anger because he had no prior knowledge of his wife's whereabouts the previous day.





Visibly in tears, Mr Nwaka, who is currently in police custody, urged his children to forgive him.





However, as against his claim that it wasn't his intention and the deceased's family and church members' testimony that the victim never complained of domestic violence, one of her friends, who wants to remain anonymous, revealed that the deceased confided in her that the man has a history of extreme violence and that this is not first time he made an attempt on her life.





Meanwhile, the Anambra State Government has assured that the justice must take its full course on the matter.









Speaking through the Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Obinabo, the state government condemned the act and assured that the administration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo would ensure that the suspect faces the full wrath of the law.





On his part, the Mayor of Njikoka Local Government Area, Barr Dominic Ononiba thanked the state government for her timely intervention and promised to support the children in every possible way.





Recall that the victim, Mrs Blessing Nwaka who was said to be the bread winner of her family, was seen in a viral gory clip on social media late hours of Tuesday, scampering for safety while carrying a third degree burn around her torso and other body areas





According to eye witnesses, her husband set her on fire over a couple's understanding.