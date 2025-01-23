Breaking : Police Spokesman Confirms Release Of AIG Odumosu's Wife , Recovery Of Ransom Money

The Nigerian Police through its spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi has confirmed the release of the kidnapped wife of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu

ACP Adejobi on a post via his social media handle also confirmed the killing of the kidnappers and recovery of the ransom paid

His Post





"BREAKING: Police Neutralise AIG Hakeem Odumosu's wife Kidnappers, Recovers Ransom.

The IGP has commended the Police Operatives and CP Ogun State, Lanre Ogunlowo, for a good job. We are committed to safeguarding Nigerian citizens and our dear country.."