IGP Expresses Optimism Towards Improved Policing As 10,000 Newly Recruited Constables Pass Out Today

The Nigeria Police Force is pleased to announce the graduation of 10,000 recruit constables from various training institutions across the country. This milestone event is a testament to the ongoing commitment of the Force to enhance its personnel strength and capacity, ensuring the delivery of effective policing services to the Nigerian populace.





The passing out parade ceremony, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 23rd January 2025, will be held at 4 different Police Colleges and 12 Training Schools, to be presided over by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM., as the reviewing officer. The newly trained constables have undergone rigorous physical and mental training, now being equipped with the necessary orientation to effectively address the complex security challenges facing our nation, while adhering to the principles of the law.





The IGP expresses confidence that these new officers will demonstrate exceptional professionalism, integrity, and dedication to service, thereby upholding the honour and prestige of the Police Force. With the graduation of these new constables, the Force anticipates improved community engagement, response to crime, and overall public safety.





Following their graduation, the constables will be deployed to various state commands, contributing to local policing efforts and community safety measures. This influx of new personnel is expected to strengthen existing police units and foster better relations between the police and the communities they serve.



